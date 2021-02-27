Philippines logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 568,680

MANILA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Thursday 2,269 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 568,680.

The death toll climbed to 12,201 after 72 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 738 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 524,042.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 8 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. Enditem