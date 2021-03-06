Philippines logs 2,452 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 584,667

MANILA, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 2,452 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 584,667.

The death toll climbed to 12,404 after 15 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 266 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 535,037.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 8 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. Enditem