Philippines logs 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 4 months

MANILA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since Oct. 17 last year, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 571,327.

The death toll climbed to 12,247 after 46 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. Meanwhile, 561 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 524,582.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 8 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

A batch of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to the Philippines is due to arrive on Sunday and the government is expected to kick off the vaccination rollout next week.

Frontline health workers are first in the priority to be inoculated.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year. It is in discussion with various pharmaceutical firms to buy over 150 million vaccine doses . Enditem