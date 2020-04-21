Philippines: More virus cases in Muslim-majority region

ANKARA

The Philippines’ self-governing Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region has seen one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the total to nine, according to a top health official.

Three people have also so far died due to the virus, the official from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Four patients have recovered, while one has been admitted to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City, said Murad Ebrahim, the region’s chief minister.

One patient has been put under strict home quarantine in Maguindanao province, said Ebrahim, who also leads region’s COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force.

“There’s a cumulative total of 235 COVID-19 suspect cases from March 12 until Monday,” he explained. “Out of this total, 216 of the cases are either discharged as recovered from hospital or have already completed their 14-day home quarantine. Hence, the remaining numbers of suspect cases are only 19, which is 8% of the total.”

The government has also mobilized a volunteer force to spread awareness of the infection, asking people to avoid person-to-person contact.

The region has a population of some 4.27 million.