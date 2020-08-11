Philippines reports record 6,958 new COVID-19 cases, total 136,638

MANILA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 136,638 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported record high 6,958 new daily cases on Monday.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries further rose to 68,159 after 633 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 2,293 after 24 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily cases reported on Monday with 4,163, followed by Laguna province, south of Manila, 400; Rizal province, east of Manila, 363; Cavite province, south of Manila, 312; and Bulacan province, north of Manila, 178.

The release of Monday’s case bulletin was delayed for hours “due to an unexpected system error that caused the non-inclusion of new cases in the database,” the DOH said. But it added that “the problem has been addressed.”

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, vice chair of the coronavirus task force, said the government is “still in control” of the situation amid the spike of COVID-19 community infections in the country.

Ano said the government’s focus now is to “extricate” mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from home quarantine and bring them to isolation facilities to prevent further transmissions.

“Many of the infected persons in hot-spot areas are under home quarantine and they continue to infect family members and the people in the community,” he said, adding that these people can become super spreader of the virus.

Ano also stressed the need to fast-track the government’s contact tracing efforts.

“We have to isolate and test these people but sometimes we are too late because they have already infected many people before we are able to test and isolate them,” Ano said.

Ano said 50 percent of those that tested positive for the virus in Metro Manila and Laguna province are quarantined at home.

“Those people promised to stay at home and quarantine but they are really violating the quarantine protocols probably wittingly or unwittingly. (They) are violating the home quarantine (protocols), infecting members of their families,” Ano said.

He said that some homes don’t have rooms or bathrooms for the isolated patient, forcing them to mingle with the rest of the family members including those with the elderly and people with comorbidity.

Ano also lamented that some people refused to get tested because they don’t want to be taken to isolation facilities.

Secretary Vivencio Dizon, the deputy chief implementer of the government’s response against COVID-19, said a lot of the country’s COVID-19 cases “are mild and asymptomatic, up to 98.5 percent to 99 percent.”

Dizon stressed the need to be prepared in case of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases if the lockdown restrictions are further loosened.

Public Works Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the Department of Public Works and Highways has finished a total of 300 quarantine facilities all over the country, and is constructing 95 more for completion this month until the early part of September. “These facilities have a total capacity of around 13,000 beds,” he added.

The Philippines imposed in mid-March strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. But despite the nearly five-month lockdown, the Philippines continues to grapple with surging infections especially after the restrictions were eased in June.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed stricter lockdown measures in Metro Manila and outlying provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan on Aug. 4-18 restricting the movement of some 27 million people.

Duterte is expected to decide this week whether to retain or ease the restrictions in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.

“It entails a delicate balancing of protecting and saving people’s health to protecting and saving the economic health of the nation,” Duterte’s spokesperson Harry Roque said. Enditem