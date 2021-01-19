Philippines unveils banknote, medal to celebrate victory over invasion

MANILA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Philippine central bank on Monday unveiled the 5,000-peso Lapulapu commemorative banknote and medal to kick off the 100-day countdown to the 500th anniversary of the victory at Mactan.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the national quincentennial committee (NQC) collaborated to come up with the commemorative banknote and medal to celebrate the heroism of Lapulapu and his warriors.

BSP officer-in-charge Francisco Dakila said the idea behind the commemorative banknote and medal is to “familiarize the present generation with the country’s rich pre-colonial history.

On April 27, 1521, Filipino Chief Lapulapu killed Portuguese navigator and explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Lapulapu, known as the first Filipino to defeat a western conqueror, is considered a national hero.

In a message, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he was delighted to see the banknote depicts a young Lapulapu, an image of the battle of Mactan, and the Karaoka, the large outrigger warships used by native Filipinos.

Duterte said Lapulapu should be elevated and placed among the great heroes to honor the rich history of the country.

“May this momentous occasion inspire every Filipino to embrace our national identity by embodying Lapulapu’s heroism,” Duterte added.

Duterte had repeatedly said that Lapulapu is his favorite hero. He created the Order of Lapu-Lapu in 2017 by awarding to soldiers and police injured in battle to recognize their bravery and heroism.