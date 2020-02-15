Phillip Schofield pays tribute to Steph, his wife of 27 years

Phillip Schofield today came out as gay at the age of 57 – but he has kept the unstinting support of his ‘incredible’ wife of 27 years Steph who he admitted is in ‘pain’ and ‘upset’ but has known his secret for ‘some time’.

The much-loved broadcaster has tearfully praised his ‘loving’ spouse, 55, who has helped him come to terms with his sexuality just two years since celebrating their 25th silver wedding anniversary.

But Phillip has not said whether the couple, who met on the set of Going Live! in 1987 and married in 1993 after the star proposed while naked, plan to divorce – although he was wearing his wedding ring on the This Morning sofa today.

He and Steph also looked happy in their last public appearance at the National Television Awards last Tuesday – and Mr Schofield confessed he is not thinking about a gay relationship.

Today Phillip released an extraordinary and moving Instagram post that said ‘with the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay’.

And revealing the moment he told Steph and their children Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, he is gay he said: ‘I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they [the children]hugged Steph and they said it’s OK, we’ll be OK, we’ll always be a family’.

He added: ‘There’s no question that it causes pain and it causes upset. It wasn’t easy but they are so amazing in their love and support’. And in a hint, perhaps, that his wife may have known the truth for many years he added: ‘I’ve no secrets. We’ve never had any secrets’.

Mrs Schofield is yet to speak out herself – but her mother Gillian Lowe told MailOnline today: ‘We are just totally supportive of him’. The presenter was also spotted arriving home at his Oxfordshire mansion alone in a chaffeur-driven BMW.

Of Steph he said: ‘She is amazing, she’s incredible. There’s no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she supported me. She’s astonishing, literally astonishing’.

Last year they took part in the three-part Schofield’s South African Adventure where the couple explored the country and she also made a recent appearance on How To Spend It Well At Christmas.

Their eldest daughter Molly works as a talent manager for the James Grant Group, which represents TV and sports stars, while her younger sibling Ruby, recently finished her psychology degree.

The Schofields share an Oxfordshire mansion near Henley-on-Thames in an extraordinary rags to riches tale for Oldham-born Phillip who started as a teaboy at the BBC aged 17.

Mr and Mrs Schofield began dating in 1987 when Phillip was 25 and about to become a TV superstar hosting Going Live and his future wife was working a lowly production assistant.

He joked: ‘You’d have thought someone wouldn’t be attracted to a man with a puppet and dodgy jumpers’.

Phillip had emigrated to New Zealand in the early 1980s when his parents moved there but after hosting a hit radio show and a 1984 music awards show on national TV he was offered the job in the BBC broom cupboard with Gordon the Gopher – and he soon fell in love with freelancer Stephanie Lowe.

They tied the knot in 1993 after Phil proposed in the nude after hiding the ring in her advent calendar at a time when he was receiving 500 fan letters a week, mostly from love-lorn teenage girls, who mobbed him so much in the streets that he had to leave the house in disguise.

Describing the proposal he said: ‘On the given day I’d chosen I put the engagement ring in [the slot]and when she opened it I hopped out of bed starkers and got down on one knee.’

But despite their marriage he was repeatedly asked at the time if he was gay, which he dismissed as rumour and gossip.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 1992, at the height of his children’s TV fame, he said: ‘Nobody has ever said that to my face. People say all sorts of things, It makes no odds to me what people say, but I think my girlfriend would have something to say about it.’

When asked if he had ever had sex with a man he said: ‘No absolutely not. Quite a lot of men I know have, but not necessarily me. I would never sleep with a man, but I’m not homophobic’.

And on claims he was courting Steph to hide any secret he said: ‘You can’t win, can you? But I’d defy them to find any evidence of this allegation.’

He added on the source of the rumours: ‘I don’t know. Maybe because I’m fresh-faced. Maybe because I’m not open, so people assume there is something to hide’ – adding he was in love and ‘monogamous because I’m terrified of Aids’.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2016, he admitted he and his wife have ;an allowed-to list’, adding: ‘I think mine was for a while Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston. Steph’s was Matthew Perry and Jenson Button’.

He also said that Steph has her own secret Twitter account so that she could keep an eye on him online but insisted that jealousy is good for any relationship, adding: ‘It’s nice to be wanted’.

But today Phillip said he ‘wasn’t being honest with myself’ as he talked publicly about his sexuality for the first time.

And significantly he chose to do an interview with the couple’s close friend Holly Willoughby on This Morning today – the Schofields have been on a family holiday with Holly, her husband Dan and their three children in the Algarve last year.

With tears in his eyes Phillip gave an emotional tribute to his wife and said: ‘I’m really very aware that Steph and the girls are at home watching this and we’re all together, and we spent a lot of time together, we spend a lot of time together obviously.

‘And they’ve been supporting us as we got to this moment and we all knew it was coming. I feel a little lighter, but I’m also very aware, there’s no question that it causes pain and it causes upset.

‘It is tough, but this is not something that’s happened quickly. I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

‘We’ve gone through this together and we’ve been honest and we’ve been open. Steph, as I said, I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that women’.

His elderly mother who lives near Newquay has also been supportive.

He said: ‘It was the same with my mum, my mum is watching this today. She’s been on the phone this morning – hope you’re OK. I went down to see her, she’s down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her.

‘And I told her and she said ‘oh, OK, well, I don’t care’ – and that’s the same with everyone’.

Phillip always believed telly stardom was his destiny – having sent in his first job application to the BBC when he was ten years old, and by the time he was 17 had sent in 100 more. He would type the letters rather than hand-write them to mask his age.

His bedroom was turned into a studio, with spotlights and a stage, and younger brother Tim was incessantly interviewed about every aspect of his life.

While other children dreamed of being astronauts or train drivers, he only ever wanted to be on TV. At bedtime he would ‘sign off’ into his mirror.

Describing his TV dream he said: ‘My parents must have thought I was crazy but they were amazingly tolerant. Apart from a moment in infants’ school when I thought I wanted to become a grave-digger, I never had a thought about pursuing another career.’

Father Brian was a French-polisher and his mother worked in a care home for the elderly. For most of his childhood they lived in Cornwall but he was born in Lancashire.

Aged 17, he got himself a job at the BBC as a bookings clerk, but soon afterwards his parents decided to emigrate to New Zealand.

He decided he ‘couldn’t do’ without them, following them to the other side of the world and launching himself there instead.

By the end of a four-year period there, he had his own radio programme, a television series, and presented the 1984 New Zealand music awards.

When he returned he started doing links for children’s shows — notable in that they were transmitted from what appeared to be a BBC broom cupboard — before moving onto the channel’s Saturday morning flagship youth programme, Going Live in 1987.

At one point he received 500 fan letters a week, chiefly from love-lorn teenage girls.

He told an interviewer at the time: ‘Sometimes when these youngsters have been waiting outside for me, for hours in the cold, it would be so easy to give them a lift to the Tube or whatever. But I can’t. It would only take one of them to make up some cock-and-bull story for a Sunday tabloid and that would be a disaster.

‘A lot of 13-year-olds I meet are quite adult. When they hang around places waiting for me I wonder if their parents really know where they are. I have to be very careful.’

By now, his career was being guided by Peter Powell and James Grant management — to whom he has remained loyal ever since. Powell and Schofield have been lifelong friends, along with showbusiness agent Russ Lindsay, whose late wife was former Blue Peter presenter Caron Keating.

His agent Peter Powell persuaded him to follow Neighbours star Jason Donovan onto stage as the lead in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

For someone who had never acted professionally, and had barely sung, it was a bold risk. He ended up touring with the show for three years.

At this time, he developed a fondness for gambling. In an interview in 2006 he said: ‘I adore roulette. I love it, but it’s something I can control.’

These were fallow years, with a role in a gameshow, Talking Telephone Numbers. Daughter Molly was born when he was 31, followed by Ruby two years later.

It was 2002, when he was 40, that Schofield finally hit the big time after This Morning presenter John Leslie was sacked. Schofield, who had been on the rota of presenters who filled in on Fridays, was given the job.

Fern Britton was already in the chair, and viewers were convinced that they had natural chemistry. She appeared, if anything, to be the senior figure on the show. However in March 2009 she surprised many by announcing she would be moving on in order to spend time with her family.

It turned out that much angst had been generated by the fact Phillip was being paid three times as much as her — she was on £700,000 a year for presenting the show, while Schofield was being paid a colossal combined sum of £2 million a year, for fronting This Morning, Dancing on Ice and All Star Mr & Mrs.

Fern was said to have been particularly angry when she discovered Schofield was paid £45,000 for All Star Mr & Mrs — while she was paid just £15,000.

The appointment of Holly Willoughby as Fern’s replacement was, reportedly, at his suggestion. He had enjoyed working with her on Dancing On Ice and they are by all accounts close friends now as well as good colleagues.

Willoughby recently denied that all was not well behind-the-scenes in their relationship.

‘It would be impossible for us to fake the giggles,’ she told Closer magazine.

‘I’m on the telly for two-and-a-half hours … I’m not that good an actress. If I was, I’d be doing something else.’

And the former host of The Cube also paid tribute to his co-presenter in his statement, announcing that he is gay, saying: ‘My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.’

Indeed, she posted a message on Instagram recently noting that Phil is: ‘One of my best friends’ and he replied saying: ‘Thank you bestie, love you, too.’

And today Holly supported her ‘bestie’ as he made the brave decision to tell the world he is gay.

After Phillip Schofield came out as gay on Friday morning, unearthed interviews have shown the star fighting against homophobia through the years.

During a series of debates surrounding LGBT issues, the star, 57, has launched scathing attacks on guests with homophobic and anti-LGBT views.

In a memorable interview in 2017, the star criticised an anti-transgender campaigner, while last May he branded anti-LGBT protesters ‘discriminating’ as well as hitting out at Strictly for still not having same-sex dance routines.

On Friday, Phillip caused a media storm when he announced that he is gay in a lengthy and impassioned post before appearing on This Morning to discuss his announcement with his co-star and best friend Holly Willoughby.

After 27 years of marriage to his wife Steph, he has now revealed that he has suffered ‘inner conflict’ and is ready to ‘celebrate and be proud’ of his sexuality, yet insists he is not thinking about a new relationship.

Amid a mass of praise for his bravery in coming out, unearthed interviews have seen Phillip lock horns with anti-LGBT guests.

In December 2017, Andrea Williams, the CEO of campaign group Christian Concern, appeared on the show to discuss trans equality, during which the campaigner said children shouldn’t be allowed to identify as trans.

In a shock rant, Amanda said: ‘Very often when we see children identifying as homosexual, it is not good for them to live out in such a lifestyle. It’s not good for our children to be highly sexualised.’

Hitting back at the sentiment, Phillip said: ‘I’m finding this utterly abhorrent. We’ll get back to the show, and back to 2017 and not medieval Britain, in just a moment.’

Again, in May last year, he joined Holly in speaking to anti-LGBT protester during which he branded their beliefs ‘discriminating’ and ‘encouraging children to be less tolerant’.

Anti-LGBT protester Shakeel Afsar sparked a furious debate online after appearing on This Morning – where he spoke of ‘poisoning children’s minds’.

The campaigner led protests against Anderson Park Primary over LGBT teaching – despite admitting he has no children at the school. Phil hit out at Shakeel for ‘discriminating’ and ‘encouraging children to be less tolerant’.

In September 2017, Phillip and Holly threw their support behind autism and LGBT rights activist Dan Barrett after he wrote to them in a bid to help raise awareness of LGBT people living with autism.

Phillip said: ‘Coming out as gay and bisexual is more challenging with learning difficulties like autism, so let’s see what it’s like from Dan’s point of view.’

Following controversy over his and Holly’s show Dancing On Ice’s decision to include a same-sex routine, Phillip was very vocal about the decision for Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers to dance together.

He joined in the calls for Strictly Come Dancing to follow suit, as he said: ‘What’s lovely about that is It’s a big deal this year, but then either next year when we or Strictly or whoever does it, then it won’t be.

‘It can be second and it won’t be as extraordinary. It’s the dynamics of the performance, how they work together.’

Holly Willoughby threw her support behind This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield after the TV veteran came out as gay on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Holly, 38, expressed her pride for Schofield, with whom she has presented the daily chat show since 2009, alongside a picture of the pair at an awards ceremony.

She wrote: ‘Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning.’

Moments earlier Schofield, 57, took to Instagram to reveal the news in a lengthy and impassioned post before appearing on the magazine show to discuss the news with co-star and best friend Holly.

After 27 years of marriage to his wife Steph, he has now revealed that he has suffered ‘inner conflict’ and is now ready to ‘celebrate and be proud’ of his sexuality.

Fellow friends of Phillip’s, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly tweeted their support for him and his family following his brave announcement.

They wrote: ‘Huge respect and admiration for our friend @schofe. Sending love to you P, and to your 3 lovely girls.’

Commending the star, TV doctor Ranj Singh reposted the presenter’s statement, writing: ‘Coming to terms with & being your authentic self is never easy, especially in the public eye.

‘What @Schofe has done is incredibly courageous, powerful & will help so many. I am beaming with pride for him. I’m even more proud of his wonderful family who seem so wonderful.’

‘Heard the news @thismorning sending all the love to @Schofe the girls and Steph,’ posted Rylan Clark-Neal. ‘And well done to all at this morning for a beautiful interview. No matter who you are or at what point in life everyone deserves to be their true self.’

Fellow presenter Richard Osman added: ‘When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield.

‘That’s a fact. He’s just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance.’

Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins, who works with Schofield on Sunday night talent show Dancing On Ice, wrote: ‘Bravo Phillip for your honesty.. Coming out is difficult but your family, friends and fans will be proud of you being your authentic self..

‘I’m proud of your bravery.. Welcome officially to our beautiful rainbow family! We and our ally’s will keep you safe.’

James Corden penned: ‘Incredibly proud of @schofe today. For anyone struggling today know that you are brave and you are loved.’

Taking to Twitter, Dermot O’Leary paid tribute to the star, writing: ‘Sending big love to the Schofield and his family, @Schofe Stand up guy, heart of a lion.’

While David Walliams added: ‘I am sending all my love to @Schofe today. I have always held him in the highest regard, ans now have nothing but respect and admiration for him.

‘Let’s hope we are moving towards a world where no-one has to come out anymore, they can just be who they are and celebrate that.’

Sharing a picture of herself an Schofield, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh wrote: ‘A brilliant moment of utter honesty and bravery by this man @Schofe on coming out as gay today, and the impact on others who still feel fear of living their truth will be enormous. Sending you love.’

Reflecting on the presenter’s tight bond with co-host Holly, Emily Atack added: ‘The power of friendship, love and support always prevails.’

Former Coronation Street star Beverly Turner, who was scheduled to appear on This Morning at 10:30am, watched the interview backstage.

Taking to Twitter with a screen grab of his appearance, she wrote: ‘Watching @Schofe do the toughest interview of his life.’

Meanwhile Peter Andre added: ‘Just when I though I couldn’t love this person more. Honest, open and most importantly happy.’

Elsewhere reality star Charlie King reflected on the day Schofield helped him come to terms with his own sexuality.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ‘I will never forget the day I came out @Schofe. It was to you, on your show and you were the most supportive, reassuring, positive person to me that day.

‘So if there is anything I can do in return, it’s offer you the same support and say well done, it takes courage. Proud of you.’

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson shared a similar sentiment, admitting Holly and Phil were the first people he told about his homosexuality.

Sharing a throwback picture from his time on the show, he wrote: ‘Philip and holly were the first people I told on @thismorning 10 years ago …letting me be brave and honest and confronting my truth… it was the best thing I did and have nothing but love and respect for him today ALL hail scofe!!!!!

Writing from South Africa, where she’s currently hosting Love Island, Laura Whitmore shared a snap of Phillip in his Technicolour Dreamcoat, writing: ‘So much love for @Schofe and Steph and his entire family! All the love.’

Schofield, who shares daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, with his wife, spoke on This Morning about his battles with keeping his secret and the relief of coming out.

He met Stephanie when she was a BBC production Assistant and he was working for the BBC Children’s television.

He said at the time: ‘You’d have thought someone wouldn’t be attracted to a man with a puppet and dodgy jumpers! She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn’t want to these days.’

'You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

'This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby…

'My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

'My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family..

'Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

'Of course they are worried about Steph but I know they will scoop us both us.

'My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise – and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams…

'Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it's my turn to share mine. This will probably all come as something and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip'.

Phillip later spoke on This Morning about his battles with keeping his secret and the relief of coming out. Phil met Stephanie when she was a BBC production Assistant and he was working for the BBC Children’s television.

The couple’s last public appearance was at the National Television Awards last Wednesday. They appeared together on festive show How to Spend It Well at Christmas in December.

Kicking off the subject, supportive Holly said: ‘I think we all just take a breath at that point, reading that I can hear your voice the pain how difficult it is for you, this is a big day, I know this is something you’ve been living with for a really long time’.

Phil responded: ‘It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said it’s ok, we love you we’re proud of you…

‘Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supporting while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming…

‘We’ve never had any secrets. It is tough but it’s not something that has happened quickly, I have had to deal with his in my head for quite some time, we’ve gone through this together, we have been honest and have been open and Stephanie as I said, you know’.

Quick to lavish praise on his wife, he said: ‘She’s amazing, she’s incredible there’s no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife the way she’s supported me, she’s astonishing, literally astonishing, it’s a good questions, you know this has been bothered me for a very long time…

‘Everyone does these things at their own speed in their own time when the time is right, there’s no question it has in recent times consumed my head, and has become an issue in my head, and so I got to the stage where I thought we sit here every day and I’m over there and some amazingly brave incredible person it sitting here and I’m listening to their story and thinking oh my God you’re so brave, and I’m thinking I have to be that person.

‘All you can be in your life is honest with yourself and I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn’t honest with myself I didn’t like myself very much, so when is the right time to do it? And you know as a family, you know it is the right time.’

Speaking about Holly and the This Morning production team, Phil said: ‘This is the sister I’ve never had… I’m very proud of this unbelievable team, you are all amazing and I love you very much.’