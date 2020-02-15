Phillip Schofield: Ruth Langsford feud thaws after announcement

Ruth Langsford threw her arms around Phillip Schofield as they appeared to put their feud to bed after he came out as gay on Friday’s episode of This Morning.

The This Morning presenter, 57, took to Instagram on Friday morning to reveal the news in a lengthy and impassioned post before appearing on the magazine show to discuss the news with his co-star and best friend Holly Willoughby during which he broke down in tears.

Following his announcement, Ruth, 59, and Eamonn, 60, joined Phil and Holly on screen and offered them both a hug before sitting down on the sofa.

After wrapping her arms around Phil, Ruth could be heard asking him if he felt ‘better’ after telling viewers the truth about his sexuality, which he claimed had been ‘filling his head’ for a long time now.

During his impassioned announcement, Phil revealed that he was getting to the stage where he ‘no longer liked himself’, which may have been a reference to his ongoing row with Ruth.

Ruth is said to have previously made a formal complaint against him due to the ‘toxic’ backstage atmosphere the alleged feud has created.

However it seems judging by their friendly display during the latest episode of the daytime TV show that their bitter feud has been dispelled by Phil’s announcement.

Moments before the show, Phil took to his Instagram Story to share a lengthy statement about how he has decided to come out as gay.

Beginning the statement, Phil penned: ‘You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what he has been consuming me for the last few years.

‘With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.’

Phil has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years and they share daughters Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27.

Although Phil and Ruth appeared to quash their feud, the topic of social media focus was on Eamonn – as he was accused of ‘ruining’ Phil’s heartfelt moment.

Viewers were left outraged after the Irish presenter made a ‘tacky’ hot tub joke and quipped that he thought he was getting his job just minutes after Phil broke down in tears live on television after coming out.

Showing their support to the ITV star, Eamonn said: ‘Nobody should be embarrassed about their sexuality.’

To which Phillip awkwardly responded: ‘I’m not,’ with Eamonn adding: ‘It’s fantastic you have spoken. We are all here by your side. We will be the first to stand beside you. It’s brilliant, mate, as long as Steph and the girls are happy.’

Eamonn went on to joke that he was told the television star would be making an announcement and he thought he would be resigning so he could get his job.

He quipped: ‘I am disappointed in a couple of ways, first of all, I thought “big announcement from Phillip” I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would take you job, so that wasn’t to be.

While he went on to joke about Phillip spending so much time with Holly in a hot tub, even poking fun at her ‘Willoughbooby’ nickname.

He added: ‘The second is there’s this great imponderable in life, which has always irritated me, I thought, “How come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughbooby and Steph doesn’t have a problem and Dan [Holly’s husband] doesn’t have a problem.”

‘I thought, she [pointing to wife Ruth]would have a problem, I thought “no, no”.

Phil was quick to change the subject, as he added: ‘This [Holly] is the sister I never had,’ with Holly adding: ‘We are very lucky, very blessed.’

Viewers were quick to slam Eamonn over his insensitive comments and even accused him of ‘ruining’ Phil’s heartfelt announcement.

One person said: ‘Eamonn being Eamonn and saying he wondered how Phil’s wife wasn’t worried that he worked alongside Holly so much. And now it makes sense because Phil is gay. [face palm emoji]#ThisMorning.’

A different user put: ‘A beautiful interview on #ThisMorning wrecked by Eamonn making a tacky hot tub joke,’ followed by a glaring emoji.

Another follower commented: ‘Eamonn ruined a very heartfelt moment there #ThisMorning.’

While a different account added: ‘But honestly Eamonn, that was disgusting. Using his moment to be a creep about “sitting in a hot tub with Holly”, and how now he knows why his wife was okay with it.

Phil and Ruth came face to face for the first time on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning since Piers Morgan joked about their reported feud.

Fans thought the moment was ‘awkward’ after the pair spoke via satellite as Ruth previewed what was coming up on Loose Women to Phil, who is said to be at the centre of a civil war behind the scenes at ITV with Ruth being involved.

Phil was joined by Holly for the frosty moment, where he said: ‘What have we got coming up today, Ruth?’

‘Well you were actually discussing it earlier Phillip. We’re continuing with that topic of the day, MP Tracy Brabin wearing that dress.’

Phillip responded: ‘Thank you very much Ruth,’ before he and Holly quickly moved to discussing what was coming up on the next day’s show.

Some fans thought the moment between the pair was uncomfortable, with one writing: ‘Tad awkward. Phil speaking to Ruth after Piers basically called him out yesterday’.

Another said: ‘It seems Phil got a hand-written letter from Ruth.’

It came after Piers appeared to take a thinly-veiled swipe at Phillip while Ruth giggled alongside him.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday morning, the GMB presenter, 54, appeared to make a bold statement about the This Morning host.

The journalist quipped: ‘Everyone thinks nice guy Tom Hanks, people are thinking are they that nice?

‘We all know people who are supposed to be nice in the business, don’t we Ruth? I wasn’t talking about Ruth – Eamonn will like that one.’

As Piers descends into guffawing laughter, the rest of the Loose Women panel appear to think he was taking a dig at Ruth.

He swiftly made the point that he wasn’t talking about Ruth – leading to the assumption from viewers that he was talking about Phil.

Fans swarmed Twitter to pen: ‘YES PIERS, good for you for calling out the feud with Phil/Ruth! I was screaming…

‘The Piers Morgan Phillip Schofield dig is going to be Viral by 2pm. #LooseWomen… Was that a hint about Phillip? #loosewomen @piersmorgan…

‘”We all know people who are supposed to be nice in the business. Don’t we, Ruth? [laughter]I wasn’t talking about Ruth. Let’s move on…”

‘@piersmorgan created a very awkward moment on today’s #LooseWomen, referring to Ruth’s supposed feud with Phillip Schofield. #ThisMorning’.

Ruth and Eamonn have reportedly been involved in a high-profile rift with Phil, after he interrupted her while she was presenting a preview for the show via a video link-up last year.

Reports have long been rife about troubles between the TV hosts, with the latest detail of the story claiming Amanda headed to the top by lobbying ITV executives over the animosity after Phil allegedly pushed for Rochelle Humes to take the job.

Amanda first worked with Phil when she stepped into Holly’s shoes when the This Morning star took a year off the show to have her third baby four years ago in October 2014.

A former daytime TV executive told the publication: ‘Phillip actively campaigned for Rochelle, 30, to get the job despite Amanda being more experienced – and having been told privately she’d got the gig.’

An ITV spokesperson said: ‘Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters.

‘Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV. Amanda is also held in high regard as a judge on one of our biggest shows.’

Last year, Phil was accused of creating a ‘toxic atmosphere’ for his This Morning co-stars, with allegations of ongoing spats with Holly and stand-in hosts Ruth and Eamonn.

It is claimed eight different ITV presenters have broken their silence regarding Phillip’s attitude, while Ruth is thought to have made a formal complaint to ITV’s new head of daytime TV Emma Gormley.

It followed an incident in April which saw Phillip interrupt Ruth while she was presenting a preview of Loose Women during This Morning.

As This Morning scooped top prize in the Live Magazine Show category at the NTAs, Ruth, who was seated behind Phillip and Holly with her co-presenter Eamonn, made her way to the stage at London’s O2 Arena.

And viewers couldn’t help but point out the ‘frosty’ and ‘awkward’ interaction between the TV personalities, following reports that Ruth filed a formal complaint with ITV bosses in December about Phil.

If you have been affected by this article or would like support on LGBT related-issues, you can contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 330 3030 or email [email protected]