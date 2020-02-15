Phillip Schofield’s mother hails her son’s ‘inspiring’ bravery

Phillip Schofield’s mother has told of her shock at finding out her son was gay, but praised his ‘inspiring’ bravery for revealing the news on TV.

Pat, 83, has spoken out for the first time since her son came out to the nation this morning after revealing the ‘dark times’ he has faced.

He revealed he had travelled down to Cornwall to come out to his mother before his TV announcement and praised her ‘instant acceptance’.

Now his mother Pat has spoken of how the news did come as a shock, but that she ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of her son’s actions.

She told the Mirror: ‘For him to be so brave in front of so many people was inspiring, because I know how hard it was for him to do.

‘I love Steph and the girls more than anything in the world and I will always be there for them.

‘Yes it was a shock, but nothing as a family that we can’t support and applaud.’

Phillip, who has been married to wife Steph for 27 years, made his announcement via Instagram on Friday, moments before This Morning aired and said he had suffered years of ‘inner conflict’.

He and co-host Holly Willoughby, 38, broke down in tears and hugged as she immediately showed her support to her best friend.

During the interview, Phillip said: ‘It was the same with my mum, my mum is watching this today. She’s been on the phone this morning, ‘Hope you’re OK.’

‘I went down to see her, she’s down in Cornwall, and I went down to see her. And I told her and she said, ‘Oh, ok, well, I don’t care’ – and that’s the same with everyone.’

Phillip also spoke about his family’s support in his emotional Instagram message on Friday, he penned: ‘Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.’

The ITV presenter has a close bond with his mother and regularly shares updates of her on his Instagram.

In 2017, Phillip got teary after his mother, who was 81 at the time, was strapped to the outside of a plane for a daring wing-walk to celebrate her milestone birthday.

After watching Pat partake in the stunt, the presenter wiped away tears, while Holly gushed: ‘That’s your mum! When I grow up I want to be like her!’

Phillip announced he was gay in a heartfelt message shared to his Instagram story on Friday, just minutes before he gave an interview on This Morning with co-host Holly.

He said: ”You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what he has been consuming me for the last few years.

‘With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.’

The presenter has praised his family for their ‘instant acceptance and support’, he shares daughters Molly, 27, a talent manager, and Ruby, 24, a recent graduate, with Steph.

He wrote in his statement: ‘My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.’

Although he candidly added: ‘Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.’

Phillip continued: ‘Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

‘My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

‘Of course they are worried about Steph but I know they will scoop us both us.’