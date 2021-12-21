The Ocean City crab house of Phillips Seafood has closed.

The original Phillips Crab House on 22nd Street in Ocean City has closed after 66 years in operation, according to the local restaurant chain.

According to the company’s website, the only remaining restaurants are in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and several airports and casinos across the East Coast.

According to a post on Phillips’ Facebook page Monday evening, the Crab House building has also been put up for sale.

“While it is difficult for our family to say goodbye to the Crab House, we will take with us all of the memories from the days and nights spent with our coworkers and guests, the lessons we have all learned from working together as a strong team, and the friendships we have developed over the years,” the post read.

After attempting to rebrand its other Ocean City location as a Mexican-style cantina, Phillips decided to close it in 2018.

According to property records, the property in northern Ocean City, which included a large restaurant and parking lot, sold for (dollar)2.2 million in January 2020.

Phillips received an (dollar)8.2 million grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund during the coronavirus pandemic, with (dollar)3.2 million going to its Ocean City location and (dollar)5 million going to its Baltimore location.

According to the Phillips website, Brice and Shirley Phillips, who grew up on Hooper’s Island, opened their first Ocean City crab shack in 1956 after a surplus of crabs at Brice’s family’s seafood packing plant.

Their efforts grew over time to include a 1,400-seat dining room on the beach, as well as several other restaurants in the area.

According to the company’s website, grocery stores sell a variety of seafood products such as crab meat, crab cakes, and bread fish.

This story may be updated in the future.

The Baltimore Sun’s Christine Condon penned this piece.

The Baltimore Sun is a newspaper published in Baltimore, Maryland, that was established in the year 2021

Go to baltimoresun.com for more information.

Tribune Content Agency, LLC is responsible for distribution.

According to a study, millennials will spend nearly $1,000 on holiday parties this year.

In 2022, TikTok plans to open delivery-only restaurant kitchens throughout the United States.