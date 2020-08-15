Phones blunder causes calls from GP’s surgery to show up to patients as coming from a massage parlour

A PHONES blunder is causing calls from a GP surgery to show up to patients as coming from a massage parlour.

Officials at Aspen Medical Practice said it explains why so many of their calls went unanswered.

The surgery is in Gloucester but the caller ID can show up as Liaison Sauna Club — 200 miles away in Rochdale, Gtr Manchester.

Staff had blamed the lack of response from patients on a phone system installed a few years ago.

But it is now believed that some mobiles are using out-of-date databases to match phone numbers to businesses.

Aspen this week tweeted: “It’s hot! In fact, it’s hotter than a sauna club in Rochdale.

“Incidentally, if you get a telephone phone call from Liaison Sauna Club, please answer because it’s Aspen Medical Practice trying to call you.”

They added: “It’s a long story. Just trust us in this one. We are not a sauna club.”

Social media users saw the funny side, with one replying: “The first rule of sauna club…”

Another added: “I’m waiting on a call from the sauna. Will it show up as Aspen Medical Practice?”

A third posted: “This could get some in trouble.”

