Photo of a 5-year-old British boy fighting for his life in a coma after a lorry collided with his family’s car while on vacation in Italy.

This heartbreaking photo depicts the horrific injuries sustained by a British schoolboy who is fighting for his life in Italy after being involved in a car accident.

Dominic Boschetti’s family has released photos of the five-year-old in a hospital bed following the smash over Christmas.

Dominic “technically died” on the scene, but was revived by his father before paramedics arrived, according to BirminghamMail.

Jordan, his mother, has quit her job to be with him.

Dominic, a pupil at Inkberrow First School near Redditch, is shown in the new image lying unconscious with his teddy in his arms.

When his car was hit by a lorry in Montichiari three days before Christmas, the youngster was with his father Guiseppe.

During the collision, Guiseppe suffered serious leg injuries.

Despite his injuries, he was able to drag Dominic out of the vehicle and revive him.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family has raised over £15,000 so far.

Dominic’s uncle, Corin Hetherington, told WorcestershireLive today: “Unfortunately, there has been no improvement yet.”

“Dominic’s eyes are open, but he does not appear to be present.”

It’s like a nightmare.”

Dominic’s mother, he said, is “rock solid.”

“She is a strong woman who never sheds a tear in front of her son.”

“She’s incredible,” he exclaimed.

“Dominic is no longer on the ventilator but remains in a coma, and Guiseppe will be transferred to a specialist hospital next week to begin rehabilitation for his shattered legs.”

He said doctors aren’t sure if Guiseppe will be able to walk again.

“I still can’t believe he got Dominic out of the car with his legs like that,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it was adrenaline or the desire to protect his son, but I’m not sure.”

In their hour of need, the family expressed gratitude for the public’s support and donations.

“There is a groundswell of support behind us, eager for Dominic to improve,” Corin said.

“We want everyone to know how grateful we are for everyone’s love and support.

“It’s absolutely incredible.”

Visit this link to donate to the GoFundMe appeal.