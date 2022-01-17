Photographer Steve Schapiro, who shot iconic portraits of Muhammad Ali, Barbra Streisand, and David Bowie, died at the age of 87.

According to reports, PHOTOJOURNALIST Steve Schapiro died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

On Saturday, the documentarian died at his home in Chicago, where he was best known for shooting portraits of boxing legend Muhammad Ali and David Bowie.

He captured the March on Washington in 1963, the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schapiro also designed posters and stills for a number of films, including Taxi Driver (1976) and Risky Business (1983).

He also captured Barbra Streisand in an iconic portrait.

“Photojournalist Steve Schapiro has passed away,” tweeted filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

He was a pivotal figure in the movement.

“He captured the March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery marches on film.”

During a critical period, his images moved people.”

His children Theophilus, Adam, Elle, and Taylor, as well as his wife of 39 years, Maura, survive.

