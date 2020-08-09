Photographer who pictured young William and Harry offers top tips to parents for perfect ‘back to school’ shots

A TOP photographer who took pictures of a young Prince William and Harry has offered his tips to parents – to help create the perfect back to school snap.

David Levenson, who shot the young princes on their first day back to school, has revealed how to take the iconic ‘doorstep’ photograph which fills social media feeds every September.

His tips include standing the subject in the shade and avoiding harsh sunlight – and never standing the tot against a brick wall.

Parents should not be put off capturing the moment if the heavens open, nor should they worry if they do not have flashiest camera on the market.

Supermarket giant Tesco is even offering the chance for customers buying uniforms to win a back to school photoshoot with the renowned photographer himself.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco’s chief customer officer, said: “This year, we understand that there will be mixed emotions around returning to school after months of uncertainty, and that the occasion may look different around the country.

“Given this truly unique back to school moment, however, we also want to help families create special memories together.

“This is why we have worked with David to create a series of simple photography tips, so parents and children can mark that first day back.

“We’re also delighted to offer three lucky families the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a regal photoshoot to mark the special occasion.”

The supermarket launched the competition after research found that, after months of uncertainty, families are faced with mixed emotions about children going back to school in September.

While 51 per cent of parents are feeling anxious about the first day back, 27 per cent admitted to a sense of relief at the prospect of the end of home-schooling.

When it comes to the kids, 47 per cent of the 2,005 parents of kids aged 4-16 surveyed said their child is excited about getting back to the classroom.

The research also found six per cent of home-schooling parents had their children dress in full uniform each day, even though they weren’t going into the classroom.

But the outfit of choice for the majority (35 per cent) was a comfy t-shirt and jeans.

