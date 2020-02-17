Photographers reveal what it takes to be snapped at Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has just concluded. Up next, London, Milan and Paris.

While industry insiders pay close attention to the designs coming down the runways, what’s happening on the streets is just as important in forecasting next season’s trends.

Photographers Andrew Werner, Emanuel Ramirez and Meg Kackley reveal what it takes to get street style papped and have an influence.

‘When shooting street style or guests in the front row of shows, style and how their looks are put together are what most attracts me to photograph them,’ said Andrew Werner.

Andrew could be seen front and center snapping away at every top presentation this season.

‘Being in a single, or mix of branded designers from head-to-toe with logos blazing, doesn’t equal style – it shows you paid a lot or borrowed pieces with hopes to stand out,’ revealed the New York-based photographer.

‘Looking chic with colors, patterns and textures is what catches my eye and makes your ensemble photo worthy.’

It’s no wonder that Tezza (a.k.a. Tessa Barton) is one of the most photographed Instagram stars during Fashion Week.

The 6ft tall brunette (sometimes blonde) is always donning head-turning, trend inspiring looks that give an effortless, thrown-together vibe. She’s the ultimate #girlcrush.

‘The street style during NYFW is a great place to catch out of the ordinary looks,’ shared Emanuel Ramirez.

‘My eye gravitates toward bold colors and clean lines against the old charm of NYC.

‘Of course it’s about the fashion forward pieces, but I also love capturing the expression on the person’s face sporting these looks.

‘It truly makes the streets of NYC come alive.’

With her captivating smile and authentic approach to dressing, actor and influencer, Elena Fernandes, always attracts the paparazzi.

‘I love incorporating designers or inspiration from my Indian heritage,’ said the gorgeous brunette.

‘Whether it being the white cape by Indian designer Maral Yazarloo or jewels by Umesh Jivnani, I mix and match with designers such as Gucci and Balenciaga, but of course also Zara and Zimmerman and pieces I pick up from vintage stores.

‘The blue skirt is Gyunel Couture paired with a Zara top, Christina Lombardi shoes and Indian earrings from Outhouse.

‘I love to keep my makeup chic, whether it be a nude over lined lip or a cat eye. Margo Holder from the Chanel team has helped me this NYFW with looks for shows.’

Elena’s originality sets her apart.

New York-based photographer Meg Kackley favors individuality.

‘When shooting street style at Fashion Week, I look for outfits that stand out and are original, she says.

‘I usually look for people who use colors and accessories in new and different ways. This year I noticed a lot of oversize garments.’

Little Taylen Biggs is only 6 years old but she’s no stranger to eclecticism.

The pint-size stylista is known in the industry for her distinct look, complete with head-to-toe designer clothing, edgy sunglasses and her signature colorful hairdos.

Her fearless getups and supermodel poses serve as inspiration for fashion junkies of all ages. She’s a photographer’s dream.