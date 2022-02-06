Photographs taken by an urban explorer reveal the interior of a creepy abandoned orphanage outside of Glasgow.

Photographs taken by an urban explorer reveal the interior of a creepy abandoned orphanage outside Glasgow.

The derelict Balrossie School, which was built in 1899 as a home for orphaned sailors’ children, has been vacant for nearly 25 years.

Kyle Urbex, a Leeds-based photographer and urban explorer, has visited dozens of abandoned sites in the last 18 months and said Balrossie had been on his radar for a long time.

Kyle told Glasgow Live that he was glad he arrived when he did because the old orphanage appears to have only months left before it is demolished.

“I arrived [at Balrossie]last Saturday and noticed that half of the building had already been demolished when I first got there,” he said.

In the middle, there was a massive pile of rubble.

“I expect the rest of it to vanish quickly.”

I’m guessing it’ll be gone in a few months or so.

“That’s why I go exploring: to photograph all these abandoned structures before they vanish forever.”

Despite the fact that the old school closed in 1998, signs of its previous use could be found among the rubble and debris.

The site has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, and the building’s fate was sealed in 2013 when it was set on fire.

A building inspection was conducted after the resulting fire, which was attended by over 20 firefighters, and the Balrossie school was declared unsafe.

Since then, portions of the structure have been demolished, with more to follow.

Kyle admitted that his most recent Scottish trip was particularly dangerous due to the Balrossie’s deteriorating condition, and that he had to take extra precautions to ensure that certain parts were stable.

