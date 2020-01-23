Photos capture firefighters trying to save a town as embers fly into the air on a 40C day 

Harrowing photos have captured firefighters desperately trying to save a town as embers flew into the air on a 40C day.

Blazes tore through the town of Moruya on the New South Wales South Coast on Thursday after a hellish combination of sizzling temperatures and strong winds ripped through parts of the state.

Duncan McLaughlin, who lives at Bumbo Creek southwest of Moruya, captured a bushfire tearing through his property in a series of videos posted to Facebook.

‘It’s phenomenal how hot it is,’ he said in one video on Thursday.

‘I don’t wish this on anybody.’

The harrowing footage showed flames ripping through his property after his water system failed.

‘We have no water left. Our water systems have failed,’ a very emotional Mr McLaughlin said while filming spot fires.

After a long day watching helplessly as flames engulfed his once-green paddocks, the man explained he managed to find a tap to store water so he and his family had water to drink overnight.

Residents in Moruya, West Moruya, Mogendoura and Wamban were warned they were at serious risk and needed to protect themselves from the intense blaze.

A Rural Fire Service spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia conditions have eased overnight but property was lost.

‘Light showers have fallen over the fire grounds and we’re waiting on a cool southerly change tonight,’ the spokesperson said.

‘But it’s still not safe for people to return to areas around Potato Point and Dignams Creek due to fallen powerlines and trees.’

The RFS still holds fears over unpredictable wind conditions and are encouraging people to remain in a safe place overnight.

Thursday’s bushfires threatened the same areas in southern NSW that were scorched in recent weeks.

‘Down through the region it’s been very hot, very dry and it’s been very windy,’ RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

‘It was another very difficult, aggressive fire weather day, which resulted in so many of these fires spreading and breaking out.’

At 10:15pm there were still multiple blazes active to the west and south-west of the town.

As of midnight there were 73 bush and grass fires burning across NSW with 30 not yet contained.

‘No fires are at emergency warning. On the South Coast three remain at Watch and Act due to the continuing threat. Conditions are expected to ease tomorrow following a cool change,’ a NSW RFS statement read.

Fearing power cuts, the Moruya evacuation centre, petrol stations, the water reservoir and aged care homes were supplied with back-up generators, and the local hospital was prepared to evacuate as flames closed in.

Thursday saw extreme temperatures across New South Wales with strong winds that fanned blazes.

Temperatures reached 42C in western Sydney at Penrith and Richmond and further inland at Coonamble and Bourke.

Authorities believed they’d braved the worst of the bushfire threat by 5pm.

‘We’re confident that weather conditions are easing over the next few hours and hopefully we won’t see any further concern beyond the fires at emergency level already,’ Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean urged residents to slash power use as the bushfires and high temperatures put pressure on the state’s electricity grid.

‘The tight conditions in the electricity system this afternoon are largely a result of the state’s weather conditions, bushfire impacts on transmission lines and mechanical issues at some of the state’s power stations,’ he said.

Bushfires cut power to more than 7,500 customers on Thursday afternoon.

Seven NSW fire regions stretching from the Queensland border to the Victoria border were under total fire bans including greater Sydney.

