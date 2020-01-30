Photos of China coronavirus particles under the microscope

The Chinese authorities have released first pictures of the new strain of coronavirus which has killed at least 81 people and infected more than 2,800.

China’s National Microbiology Data Centre published electron microscopic images of the novel coronavirus extracted from two patients in Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Wuhan’s mayor Zhou Xianwang today revealed that the city was seeing human-to-human transmission of the disease ‘on a large scale’.

In a press conference yesterday, Mr Zhou admitted that five million people had left the city before it was put on lockdown last Thursday.

The first set of pictures of the novel coronavirus, known as ‘2019-nCov’, were shared on Friday by China’s National Microbiology Data Center, part of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sample, with a serial number ‘NPRC 2020.00001’, was extracted from a patient on January 6 and was the first ever 2019-nCov specimen obtained by medics.

The second picture, with a serial number ‘NPRC 2020.00002’, was made public today and shows particles taken from a patient on January 22.

The chief of the World Health Organisation has flown to Beijing to host emergency talks with the government about how to stop the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

China has extended its New Year holiday to fight the outbreak, which has now killed 81 people and left countries including the UK, US and France drawing up plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan city.

In an unprecedented move, officials have sealed off Wuhan and more than a dozen neighbouring cities, effectively trapping tens of millions of people in a bid to contain the spread of the SARS-like virus.

They have now announced the Lunar New Year public holiday will be extended by three days to February 2 – or February 9 in Shanghai – as medical workers and the government desperately try to stop the outbreak.

World Health Organisation chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, flew to Beijing yesterday for crisis talks with Chinese officials today. The WHO last week decided not to declare the outbreak a global emergency – it is not clear if this will be reconsidered today.

In a tweet posted last night Dr Ghebreyesus said: ‘I am on my way to Beijing, to meet with the Government & health experts supporting the #coronavirus response. My colleagues & I would like to understand the latest developments & strengthen our partnership with in providing further protection against the outbreak.’

The meeting comes as a team of scientists following the outbreak closely announced they think more than 100,000 people have been infected already – considerably more than the official toll of around 2,800. Their estimate comes after another team of researchers in the UK and US last week predicted 350,000 could be infected in Wuhan alone by February 4.

Cases of the never-before-seen virus in China have now been confirmed in every province of China except Tibet.

Cambodia has today become the 15th country or territory outside of China to confirm the virus has spread there, and Mongolia closed its border and is refusing to let vehicles or pedestrians from China into the country.

Twenty-four deaths were reported overnight on Sunday, including that of a nine-month-old baby in Beijing, who became the youngest victim of the outbreak so far.

The Chinese government insists it is continuing drastic efforts to contain the outbreak. Measures currently in place reportedly include: