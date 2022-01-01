Photos of horror show what can happen if you fall asleep charging your phone in bed.

Pictures of horror show what can happen if you fall asleep charging your phone in bed.

It is extremely dangerous to fall asleep with your phone plugged into your bed or under your pillow.

The shocking images show a charred iPhone cable alongside charred bedsheets.

The photos, which were shared on the CPR Kids Facebook page, show what can happen if you don’t get your phone off the bed and place it on a flat surface away from flammable materials.

Mattresses and bedding can be extremely flammable, and phones and chargers can quickly heat up if left unattended for a long time.

With so many kids getting new phones or tablets for Christmas, it’s a good time to remind them about the dangers of charging electronics in bed.

“Did your children receive a tablet or phone for Christmas?” asks the Australian organization in its message.

“Make sure they don’t charge electronics in bed, and teach them to stick to the manufacturer’s instructions.”

“Charge on a flat surface away from flammable materials, check for foreign objects in the connector or plug, and stay away from cheap accessories like cords.”

“It’s also critical to ensure that cords are always in good condition, and to discard any that show signs of wear and tear.”

“Damaged cords and charging in unsafe conditions can cause electrocution and fire.” “And keep cords out of reach of small children!”

Adults should take note of the advice as well, as it does not only apply to children.

Shocked Facebook users have shared the post more than 300 times.

Hundreds of people have also tagged their friends and family members to warn them about the dangers.

“Wow, thanks for that info,” said one user in appreciation of the advice.

“I told this to my daughter as well,” another added, “and now she charges it with the portable charger on the bench, which is so much safer and less stressful for me.”

“A must-read,” said a third.

