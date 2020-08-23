Photos of the Surface Duo’s Guts Tell Us A Lot About the Upcoming Foldable

Microsoft’s upcoming foldable Android phone/tablet/phablet, the Surface Duo, is rumoured to arrive any day now. And a new set of images from CNET shows what it looks on the inside, giving us a really good insight into how Microsoft made it so darn slim.

The foldable phones that have been released so far have been somewhat chonky, most notably the original Galaxy Fold (we don’t have dimensions for the Z Fold 2 yet, but we know it has a hefty camera bump), which was 15.5mm when closed. The Surface Duo is just 9.9mm – less than a centimetre. That’s not half bad considering the iPhone 11 Pro Max – which only has one screen and doesn’t fold, obviously – is 8.1mm.

The two halves of the Surface Duo each have 5.6-inch displays, combining to make an 8.1-incher (if you’re wondering why it’s not double, it’s because screens are measured diagonally). In the middle is a 360-degree hinge so you can open it to any position.

Image: Evan Blass

When it’s open, the phone measures just 4.8mm thick, compared with the 6.99mm of the original Galaxy Fold – but again, Samsung have probably improved on that for the second generation.

CNET got to play with a Surface Duo with a transparent back, recalling all our favourite see-through gadgets of the nineties (although sadly the insides weren’t coloured neon to make it more fun). That transparent panel allows us to see exactly what’s going on in there, including the two batteries – one on each side – and exactly how Microsoft got it so thin.

As Slashgear puts it, the phone design is “a masterclass in shallow circuitboard packaging.”

Image: Richard Peterson/CNET

However, it also highlights the compromises MS has had to make to get the phone this svelte: like including the ageing Snapdragon 855 chipset over the 865. The newer chipset is about 14% thicker than its predecessor.

There’s also just one camera instead of the multiples most phones now contain, and no 5G. Unlike the Z Fold, it also has no screen on the outside, so you can’t use it closed.

Still, the phone manages to pack in 3,577mAh of battery power – which would be a decent number even on a non-foldable phone, although bear in mind it’ll run down faster than you’re used to with an 8.1-inch screen fired up.

Hopefully, we won’t have much longer to wait to get a closer look at the specs and design of this highly-anticipated phone. In the meantime, take a look through CNET’s many excellent photos – we’re fascinated. [Slashgear]

Main image: Richard Peterson/CNET