PHOTOS show Iranians spill into the streets after 5.1 quake centering on sleeping VOLCANO hits Tehran

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted an area in northern Iran, home to a sleeping volcano, forcing panicked residents in and around Tehran to rush onto the streets despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

The quake sent ripples across Iran’s north shortly after midnight local time on Friday, striking at a shallow depth of just 7 km, less than 10 km (6.2 mi) north of the city of Damavand. The city is located close to Mount Damavand, the second-highest volcano in Asia.

The dormant volcano sits some 70 km (43 mi) north-east of the Iranian capital Tehran, where locals reported moderate to severe shaking from the Friday morning tremor.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing residents flooding the streets in the aftermath of the quake.

5,1 magnitude earthquake hits area near #Iran’s capital Tehran.▪️People in the city have hit the streets following the quake as auhorities urge everyone to maintain social distance.pic.twitter.com/c5IEU1iZ86 — EHA News (@eha_news) May 7, 2020

Iranian emergency services said that at least two people died and 13 were injured in the ensuing chaos.

head of #Iran emergency medical services, Kolivand: No injuries, serious damage reported in 5.2 magnitude earthquake yet. Reports say 6 people injured out of panic though! Some people stay outdoors in #Tehran, esp eastern towns where #earthquakes felt strongly! pic.twitter.com/SdYI5jri3v — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) May 7, 2020

People are staying out amid fear over aftershocks after 5.1 magnitude #earthquake rocked parts of #Iran including capital #Tehran. No casualties or serious damage reported in Tehran yet. 1st quake-related death reported in Damavand near epicenter #Mosha fault pic.twitter.com/iFmIbgnNUh — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) May 7, 2020

Several stadiums and city parks were reportedly prepared to temporarily shelter people that abruptly left their homes.

The proximity of Mount Davamand to the epicenter of the quake has sparked fears that the volcano, with its last major eruption being some 7,300 year ago, could wake up from its extended sleep.

Mission passed, next level : damavand volcano, good luck ✋🏻 — عمه ی بارانا 👧🏻❤️ (@florindagraa) May 7, 2020

#دماوند#زلزله_تهران 2020 could not be more worse Damavand: pic.twitter.com/aJZSICHEpv — میم.ی.کاف🌙 (@mhsw_y) May 7, 2020

Though the volcano is considered dormant, fumaroles have been occasionally spotted around its summit, suggesting that Davamand is potentially active.

Mount Damavand is active.Located in Tehran, Iran, the volcanic mountain might repute at any time since it has broken its silence and has shown sings of activity. pic.twitter.com/4cgpvWgQFz — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) April 28, 2020

In 2018, a team of volcanologists predicted that Mount Davamand was a potential candidate for a cataclysmic volcanic eruption designated as a ‘VEI-7’ level event that takes place once or twice every thousand years.

The researchers warned the world was completely unprepared for the scale of damage such an eruption can cause, including unprecedented amounts of death, destruction and migration on a global scale.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!