Piatek happy to work under new Hertha coach Labbadia

WARSAW, April 21 (Xinhua) — Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek praised the team’s new manager Bruno Labbadia and expressed his belief that “thanks to the German he will be a better player”.

Labbadia has replaced Alexander Nouri on Hertha’s bench. “In the last matches we played under expectations, chaos dominated on the pitch. I’m the type of the player who is ready to work hard and the coach has already realized that. I deeply believe that he could help me with reaching a higher level,” said Piatek in the interview for Polish media on Tuesday.

Piatek joined Hertha in the winter transfer window, but in six Bundesliga games he found the net just once. “I have to forget about the past, as there are good and bad moments in football. I didn’t focus on the fact that I couldn’t score, but sometimes you have it in your mind,” added the Pole.

The Bundesliga is still suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, players recently returned to the training pitch. “We train in four groups twice a day. We don’t know when the league will be resumed so we train normally,” explained the striker.

Piatek emphasized that he is in good shape. “In the last six months in Milan I had problems and I didn’t feel good physically. I worked on that and I’m sure that I’m on the right track to reach top form,” concluded the former AC Milan forward. Enditem