Pic of Steven Bergwijn in Spurs shirt leaked before Tottenham confirm transfer deal

PSV winger Steven Bergwijn is set to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur

Steven Bergwijn will sign for Tottenham today – and his first words since singing for the club have already leaked out.

Bergwijn is moving to North London from PSV Eindhoven for a £25m fee.

And pictures of him wearing his new kit have already emerged on social media – along with a quote from the Holland international.

The 22-year-old has travelled to England alongside his family to complete the deal and spoke to Dutch publication De Telegraaf about the imminent transfer.

“The Premier League, that is the highest achievable [league]for every football player,” he said. “Yes, this is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step.

“I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I’m going to play for him.

“It’s great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play on the Playstation Fifa, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere.

“Of course it [the Premier League]will take some getting used to, but it will all be alright. I think that my physical match is also good in the Premier League.

“I believe in myself and I really know that I am not there yet. Of course I have played many matches in the Eredivisie. England is a bit different, but I know what I can do.

“I come here to win prizes. So also the Champions League, yes. The club has already shown last year that they can get far. I hope I can show people quickly that I can be important.”

The outlet also obtained a number of photos of Bergwijn in a Spurs shirt and alongside Mourinho.

The forward was left out of PSV’s match day squad at the weekend, with the club releasing a statement confirming he was finalising a move away.

“Steven Bergwijn did not join his PSV team-mates for training on Tuesday morning,” it read. “Bergwijn has been given permission by PSV to travel to England to finalise a move.”