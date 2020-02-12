Pic story: a nurse, also a mother of two, works in ICU

Fang Ji watches her sons through the monitoring camera of home by her cellphone, in the Second People’s Hospital of Hefei in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Fang Ji, 34, is a nurse who works in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the Second People’s Hospital of Hefei. After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov), Fang and her colleagues stay 24 hours a day in the hospital taking care of patients in shifts. The balcony of Fang’s house lies in front of the hospital. In order to comfort two little sons who miss her badly at home, Fang told them that they could stand on the balcony where she could see them through a special “magnifying glass”. The “magnifying glass” is unreal, but love is not. Fang will stick to her post in fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic with deep care of her family. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)