Pic story: couple working at Nanchang Railway Station

Che Qi and Li Jinhong chat with families via mobile phone in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 7, 2020. Che Qi and Li Jinhong are a couple working at Nanchang Railway Station. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they stick to their post and have been in position for 15 consecutive days. To focus on the battle against the virus and minimize potential risks, the couple moved to a room near the work place on the eve of the Chinese New Year, and their parents started to take care of their children. Despite decrease of travelers, Che Qi and Li Jinhong are busy with various prevention and control work to curb the spread of the disease including monitoring people’s body temperature, disinfection and checking passengers’ tickets. After a day’s work, the couple chitchat with families via mobile phone and enjoy the precious family time. On Feb. 8, the Chinese Lantern Festival, the couple made Tangyuan, or sweet dumplings, and ate with families in front of the video camera as a special family reunion. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)