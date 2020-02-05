Pic story: deliveryman works during Spring Festival holidays in Xi’an

Xu Guobin talks with recipient on the phone in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Feb. 3, 2020. Deliveryman Xu Guobin has continued to work during the Spring Festival holidays for straight 12 days. Influenced by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Xu has to deliver packages three times more than the last years. When asked if he was worried about being infected, Xu responded by saying that although he had such concern, what he could do was to well protect himself while delivering packages to the people who needed them. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)