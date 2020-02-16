Pic story: member of fourth batch of medical team of Anhui

Zhou Liang (2nd L) waves goodbye to his colleague in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, Feb. 13, 2020. Zhou Liang is a doctor at the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University while his wife Hong Qingqing is a nurse. The couple both volunteered to join in an aiding team after the novel coronavirus epidemic broke out in central China’s Hubei Province, and Zhou Liang eventually became a member of the fourth batch of medical team of Anhui to aid Hubei. After hearing that Zhou Liang would go to Hubei to treat patients, his 7-year-old daughter Zhou Ruoxi expressed her will by encouraging him to cure as many patients as he can. Zhou Liang left for Wuhan on Thursday. He said that he would try his best to meet his daughter’s expectation. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)