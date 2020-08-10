Pic story: middle school girl’s summer vacation on Inner Mongolian pasture

Xilinhua watches a horse race during a Naadam event held on the Baiyinxile grassland in Xilinhot, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2020. Summer vationtion has been Xilinhua’s favorite time of year. In order to attend middle school, the 14-year-old lives most of the time with her grandparents in downtown Xilinhot, separated from her parents who run a ranch on the Baiyinxile pasture. Therefore, summer means both relaxation and reunion to the seventh grader. Xilinhua’s father Gangsuhe is a famous horse rider. Learning from him, Xilinhua had also mastered equestrian skills when she was only ten. In this summer vacation, the girl has just taken part in a parade of horses during a Naadam event held near her family ranch. Every day when she finishes her homework, Xilinhua has plenty of ways to enjoy summer with parents and pals, be it a ride on horseback or a round of traditional Mongolian board game. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)