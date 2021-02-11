Pic story of air traffic controller at Sanya Air Traffic Control Tower

Hong Yuan works at Sanya Air Traffic Control Tower in Sanya, south China’s Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2021. Hong Yuan, 29, is an air traffic controller at Sanya Air Traffic Control Tower. As an air traffic controller, Hong is responsible for navigating the air traffic, guiding pilots during takeoff and landing, and monitoring the planes as they travel through the skies. This job requires high attentiveness. Staff members are accordingly supposed to take a break every two hours to recover from the intense work. During last year, the air traffic controllers of Sanya Air Traffic Control Tower have averagely guided 300 to 400 flights every day. Their work has ensured the safety of air transport and the smooth operation of the airport. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)