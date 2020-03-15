Pic story of deliveryman in Beijing amid epidemic

Li Jie collects parcels for delivery and puts them in a warehouse in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2020. Li Jie, a deliveryman of ZTO Express, has been working in express delivery industry for 11 years. Instead of going home in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, he stayed in Beijing and worked during the last Spring Festival holiday. After the outbreak of the COVID-19, people prefer to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus; meanwhile the online orders increase and deliverymen get very busy. As a member of three million deliverymen in the nation, Li would like to contribute his effort in the battle against the virus by delivering the goods safe and sound to all the customers. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)