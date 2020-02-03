Pic story of female doctor fighting novel coronavirus epidemic

Huang Xia takes a break in Three Gorges Central Hospital in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 2, 2020. Huang Xia, 37, is the attending physician of intensive medicine in Chongqing Three Gorges Central Hospital. On January 22, Huang Xia was urgently assigned to the severe pneumonia ward of the novel coronavirus to participate in clinical treatment. During this period, Huang Xia goes to the intensive care unit every day to check patients’ condition and adjust the treatment plan according to patients’ clinical symptoms. In Huang Xia’s view, medical staff and patients are close comrade-in-arms and need to work together to overcome the epidemic. On January 29, a patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus pneumonia was cured by Huang Xia and her colleagues and discharged from hospital. This was also the first patient infected with novel coronavirus being successfully cured and discharged after treatment in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)