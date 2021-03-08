Pic story of first female foreign pilot with China Express Air

Sara Jobartlett prepares for takeoff in the cockpit of an airliner in southwest China’s Chongqing on Feb. 25, 2021. Sara Jobartlett, a pilot with China Express Air, went to China from the U.S. in 2012 and was the first female foreign pilot of the airline. Before becoming a pilot, Sara had worked in a flower shop, bank and trade company. With a passion for flying, she went to a school to learn to fly airplane at the age of 27. After studying hard, she became a pilot. Sara considered Chongqing her second hometown as she has lived here for many years. She said her experience at China Express Air and Chongqing was a valuable part of her life. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)