Photo taken on July 11, 2020 shows Wang Tianxiang (R) speaking as he hosts a match arena “Ballme” in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Wang Tianxiang, a well-known MC of basketbal games in Shenyang, is also the principal of a basketball arena named “Ballme”. He took some short videos here and made “Ballme” more popular via the online platform. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)