Pic story of railway police after outbreak of novel coronavirus

Wang Xinghong assists the security check at entrance of Luohuang South Railway Station in southwest China’s Chongqing, Feb. 4, 2020. Wang is a railway police. After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Wang takes on the duty to instruct residents living along the railroad how to prevent and control epidemics. Meanwhile, he also takes responsibility of checking the body status of passengers and local residents. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)