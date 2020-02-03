Pic story of sanitation worker in Hainan amid novel coronavirus outbreak

Chen Zhiyong returns to his work unit after his work in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. Chen is a sanitation worker in Haikou. After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, he had taken the duty of transporting waste facial masks and garbages of a medical observation center. His work unit booked a hotel room for him and covered his meals. Amid the epidemic, Chen is the only customer of that hotel. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)