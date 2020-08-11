Pic story of wild Asian elephant tracker in Yunnan

Pu Zongxin (R) prepares to fly a drone during work in Menghai County in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 8, 2020. About 280 wild Asian elephants, the largest wild Asian elephant population in the country, live in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. Pu Zongxin is a wild Asian elephant tracker of an official monitoring team in Menghai to avoid conflicts between humans and wild elephants, against a backdrop of a growing population of the mammal in China, mostly scattered in Yunnan, thanks to unremitted environmental and wildlife protection efforts. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)