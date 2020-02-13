Pic story: post-95’s male nurse rescues patients on frontline of fighting epidemic

Xing Yuanfang (2nd L) prepares to get on an ambulance to receive patients in Xinyang, central China’s Henan Province, Feb. 9, 2020. Xing Yuanfang is a post-95’s male nurse in the emergency department of Xinyang Central Hospital in Henan Province. After the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Xing Yuanfang has been following the ambulance for nearly 20 consecutive days to receive patients and suspected. At present, Xing Yuanfang has been selected into the third batch of the designated hospital team to fight novel coronavirus pneumonia in the city of Xinyang. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)