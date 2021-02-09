Pic story: teacher, students to celebrate Spring Festival together

Wang Pian (1st R) views fireworks with her students in Miaojiling Village of Zhuting Township in Yichun City, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 4, 2021. Wang Pian, 25, is a teacher of Zhuting Central Elementary School in Zhuting Township of Yichun City. As the Spring Festival is approaching, Wang is not able to meet her parents for this year’s holiday season, when people across the country traditionally return home for family union, because her parents work in other places in China and have chosen to stay put over the holiday to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections during the travel rush. Wang decided to celebrate the festival with four of her students who are in the same situation with her at the school. Various activities such as barbecue, dancing, fireworks, picking strawberries and paper-cutting for window decoration are organized for them at a farmhouse in hope that they will have a happy holiday. “I am not feeling that lonely as I am going to be with my students during the Spring Festival holiday,” said Wang. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)