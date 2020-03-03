Pic story: “temporary parents” of children infected with COVID-19

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the four male nurses Tang Qiaojie, Liu Ming, Zhang Yong and Zhang Yingzhen (L to R), from a special team taking care of children infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia, cheering themselves up in Wuhan Children’s Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 26, 2020. Because of the high infectivity of the novel coronavirus, some child patients infected with the virus have to live in the hospital to receive the medical treatment without the company of their parents and families. In the epidemic-hit city of Wuhan, there are 15 such child patients receiving the treatment in the Wuhan Children’s Hospital, a designated one to treat children infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia. These children, aging from 6 to 14, have been taken good care by seven nurses — three female and four male. Most of these nurses have their own kids so they have rich experience in taking care of children. As the children’s “temporary parents,” the seven not only look to the kids’ daily lives but also help them with schoolwork. Every day, they lead the children to do physical exercises, urge the older ones to do homework, and teach the younger ones to learn new words and Chinese phrases. (Xinhua)