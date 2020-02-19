Pic story: urban management team in ancient township in Chongqing

Peng Jian (front) conducts disinfection operation with a sanitary worker at Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 18, 2020. The 30-year-old Peng Jian is a member of local urban management team in Ciqikou, an ancient township in Chongqing Municipality. Born and raised here, Peng Jian is quite familiar with the maze of alleys in the ancient town so he takes on the sanitation disinfection responsibility here amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Carrying the 20-kilo disinfection equipment on his back, he works at least 10 hours a day to protect the wellness of the ancient town. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)