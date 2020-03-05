PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow is extradited in handcuffs

Cult mom Lori Vallow has been photographed being extradited in handcuffs from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges over her missing children.

Vallow first was pictured on Wednesday arriving back at the jail in Kauai, where she has been in custody since February 20 on charges of deserting her children, JJ, seven, and Tylee, 17.

Neither of the kids has been seen since September and there are grave concerns for their wellbeing but Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are refusing to tell authorities where they are.

On Wednesday, Vallow appeared briefly before a judge but she pleaded the fifth, refusing to speak for fear of incriminating herself.

She was then transported back to the jail, where she was seen being escorted in her orange prison jumpsuit, back inside.

On Thursday, the FBI in Salt Lake City made a public plea for information about a trip Vallow took with the kids to Yellowstone before they vanished.

They are asking that anyone who was in the park on September 8 last year and has photos of the children or family to submit them to the authorities.

At 10pm that night, she was photographed again at Lihue Airport on Kauai to begin her journey to Idaho.

She was wearing a souvenir hoodie from the island, leggings and sneakers. Vallow also had on her glasses.

Vallow and her husband are accused of lying to police about JJ and Tylee by telling authorities

Authorities tracked the couple down in Princeville, Hawaii, and served Lori with a court order on January 25 requiring her to physically produce the children to authorities in Idaho within five days.

Lori failed to meet the deadline, prompting her arrest on February 20.

In addition to kids’ disappearance, there have been multiple suspicious deaths in Lori and her husband’s close circle.

It began in July, when her brother, Alex Cox, shot her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, dead in her home in Arizona.

At the time, they told police that he acted in self-defense.

In October, Chad’s wife of 23 years, Tammy, died mysteriously.

He married Lori two weeks later in Hawaii.

Then, in December, her brother Alex Cox died in mysterious circumstances.

Tammy’s body has now being exhumed for further testing. Authorities have not yet revealed the results of those tests.

Some in their family have suggested that Lori and Chad are part of a religious cult. He is a doomsday author, and she has spoken openly in the past about her faith.

Now, the extended families of Tylee and JJ are pleading with her to tell them where the kids are.

Rexburg police questioned Daybell and Vallow about the missing children in late November, and when detectives returned the next day for a follow-up interview, the couple had left town.

In December, Idaho authorities asked police in Hawaii for help finding the couple.

On January 26, Kauai police served a search warrant on a vehicle and condo the couple were renting in the resort town of Princeville.

Vallow reportedly believes she is ‘a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,’ according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.

She and Chad Daybell were involved in a group that promotes preparing for the biblical end times.

The prolific doomsday author opened up last Thursday, when he was approached by ABC News reporters at Lihue Airport in Hawaii.

‘The kids are safe,’ Chad said minutes before he boarded a flight back to Rexburg, Idaho. He declined to go into any further detail about where the children are.