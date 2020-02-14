PICTURED: Colombian woman killed in horrific crash in airport tunnel – as her friend fights for life

A Colombian tourist has been named as the woman killed in a horrific crash in the Sydney Airport tunnel.

Leidy Rincon was in the back seat of a car heading citybound for work at 5.40am on Thursday when the car she was traveling in was hit by a Ford Falcon going the wrong way in the tunnel on General Holmes Drive at Mascot.

The 29-year-old died at the scene, with three other women in her car injured, including one who is still fighting for life.

‘Paramedics did everything they possibly could for her but unfortunately she lost her life at the scene,’ NSW Ambulance Superintendent Katherine Rallings told 7News.

The three injured women women will remain in hospital until at least next week.

Christian Lozada’s mother and girlfriend were traveling with Ms Rincon in the car, and he was seen rushing through grid lock traffic to check they were safe.

Mr Lozada remembered Ms Rincon as a ‘lovely girl.’

‘She’s gorgeous, very kind, she just comes here to get out there to try and make a better future for herself,’ Mr Lozada said.

Ms Rincon had only been back in Australia for a week after visiting her family in Colombia.

Hashem El-Asmar was the driver of the Ford Falcon, and was treated on the scene for a punctured lung and bone fractures by paramedics.

The 34-year-old allegedly veered onto the other side of the road heading southbound before the incident.

‘When he recovers we’ll go to talk to him and interview him appropriately but we’ll also do so after we get the results of his blood test,’ NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

Investigators are also testing substances that were allegedly found in Mr El-Asmar’s car.

The crash occurred on a confusing section of General Holmes Drive, where during peak hour one lane of outbound traffic becomes a citybound lane.