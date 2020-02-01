PICTURED: Pilot who crashed his plane off Fraser Island survived after kicking the door open

Two men who survived after their light plane crashed into the ocean have been flown to hospital with minor injuries.

Veteran pilot Gerry Geltch was one of two men on board the plane when it plunged into the sea off Fraser Island in Queensland at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics swam 100 metres out to the wreckage of the plane which landed near the Happy Valley Ambulance base.

Mr Geltch said the pair kicked out the door to the plane to escape aircraft while it was still in the air.

‘With an exit out of the water, it’s very difficult to exit out of the aircraft. We just kicked the doors open as the aeroplane was going down,’ Mr Geltch said, told 7 News.

He explained they had been doing training for beach operations and were practicing emergency procedures when he lost rudder control.

‘So then we just went into what we’re trained for in emergency procedures and we kept the aircraft under control, to a point where unfortunately we couldn’t get to the shore and we had to land in the water.’

An ambulance spokesperson said the emergency crew heard the radio message about the plane and looked up to see it in the water in front of them.

The other man on board the plane suffered a laceration to his forehead.

Both men were treated at the scene before being transferred to Hervey Bay hospital.

A spokesperson from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said a stress beacon was released from the aircraft before it hit the water.

Video footage obtained by Queensland Police shows the aircraft flying over the water.

The plane then slowly descends over the beach before it hits the water.

Witnesses on the scene reported that both men were seen swimming next to the plane in the water before making it to shore.

Dramatic footage also shows the moment the men arrived on the beach, both wearing white pilots uniforms.

The plane occupants were assisted from the water by other swimmers, before paramedics met them on the beach.

Bystanders in the video can be heard saying: ‘I hope there’s nobody else on that plane, and if there is, they’re dead.’

A Queensland police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the aircraft was a training plane, and no serious injuries were reported.