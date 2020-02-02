PICTURED: Sydney schoolgirl, 11, killed alongside her three cousins after they were hit by a 4WD

A schoolgirl who was killed alongside her three cousins after they were allegedly ploughed into by a 4WD driven by a man three times over the limit has been identified as 11-year-old Veronique Sakr.

The Mistubishi Triton allegedly mounted the kerb and slammed into a group of seven children riding bikes on a footpath in Oatlands, north-west Sydney – killing Veronique and siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, eight.

An 11-year-old boy and two girls, aged 10 and 13, were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital following the crash- where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition and both girls are stable.

The group had been on their way to buy ice cream with their babysitter while their parents were out to dinner.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, has been charged with 20 counts including manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the crash and did not appear at Parramatta Bail Court where he was refused bail on Sunday.

Veronique’s family said in a statement they were ‘devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of our beautiful girl’.

‘Words cannot describe the pain we feel for all the families impacted by this tragedy,’ the family said.

‘Veronique was a vibrant 11 year old girl, full of life, love and had a maturity well beyond her young years.

‘Veronique brought us all such joy and will be forever remembered. Veronique will remain in our hearts always.

‘We would like to thank the emergency services, first responders and all who attended the tragic scene.

‘God bless you, Veronique.’

The father of the three siblings, Daniel Abdallah, earlier made a heartfelt plea as he urged drivers to take care on the roads, while telling others to ‘make sure you love your loved ones’.

Their mother Leila meanwhile knelt down and appeared to pray after arriving to a wall of floral tributes at the scene, before lying down in front of them in harrowing scenes in the western Sydney suburb.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, NSW Police assistant commissioner Michael Corboy appeared tearful as he said the accused was looking at the maximum penalty for the alleged manslaughter.

‘Manslaughter charges carry the ultimate penalty, so lengthy jail periods at the maximum. We think we have a very strong briefing,’ he told reporters when asked about the punishment the alleged offender could receive on Sunday afternoon.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter in New South Wales is 25 years.

Acting assistant commissioner Jason Joyce described the children’s death as a ‘tragedy we haven’t seen for some time’.

Davidson’s legal aid solicitor Danilo Rajkovic did not apply for bail at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

Magistrate John McIntosh, who shook his head as he read out the facts of the case, ordered him to remain behind bars until his next court appearance on April 2.

Police will allege Davidson lost control of his Mitsubishi Triton and ploughed into the group of seven children as they walked together along a footpath to get ice-cream.

In a statement shared online on Sunday afternoon, Santa Sabina College principal Paulina Skerman said Veronique had ‘tragically lost her life last night along with three of her cousins’.

Mr Abdallah, 41, earlier said he was ‘numb’ after losing half of his six children.

‘I have a wife Leila, six beautiful children I have been blessed with – yesterday I lost three of my beautiful children,’ he said.

‘These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other’s company, and this morning I woke up and I’d lost three kids.

‘I told them to go for a little walk to stay together – ‘you guys should be OK’. Give them a little bit of independence. This is one in a million. They were just walking on the footpath.’

He added the eldest of the three children he lost, Antony, was a ‘very handsome boy’ who loved playing basketball.

‘He woke up that morning and said, ‘We’re going to play this game for Kobe [Bryant].”’

The devastated father meanwhile described Angelina as his ‘little helper’.

‘Anything I needed, she had my back,’ he said.

‘Sienna was my little diva, my little actress. They’ve gone to a better place.

‘All I just want to say is please, drivers, be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each others’ company, and this morning I woke up – I have lost three kids.

‘Please, just, make sure you love your loved ones, your kids especially.’

Emergency service crews described being confronted with ‘carnage and chaos’ on arrival at the scene, and were unable to save four children.

Davidson was arrested after allegedly returning a reading of 0.150, three times the legal limit, New South Wales Police said. He and his 24-year-old male passenger were unharmed.

Police said on Sunday Davidson did not try to flee the scene after the alleged accident and his passenger attempted to perform CPR.

Assistant commissioner Corboy added though the driver refused to be interviewed by police and they were building a case against him after conversations with witnesses.

‘I’d like to send the message out today that drink-driving, speeding, poor behaviour on the roads, will not be tolerated, Mr Corboy said.

‘Tragedies do occur, but in my time in policing, this is one of the most tragic involving young children dying.’

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death while driving in a dangerous manner, two counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle and negligent driving.

There was an outpouring of emotion from distraught witnesses at the scene outside Oatlands Golf Club on Bettington Road, which has a speed limit of 50km/h.

Panicked onlookers were seen pleading with police to be let past cordons, while women sobbed as they hugged and consoled each other.

A 11-year-old boy was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital with critical head injuries.

His condition has since been listed as stable.

Two girls aged ten and 13 were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The tragedy has rocked the close-knit community, where the family is well known.

‘I can’t even comprehend it,’ a friend of the father told The Sunday Telegraph.

‘He has six kids – he’s lost half his family. They’ve lived here for years – [the father’s]a builder – everyone around here knows him.’

One neighbour recalled the frantic efforts of residents moments after the crash.

‘People ran over and were doing CPR until the paramedics got here. One woman was screaming out: ‘Save them, save them’,’ they said.

Another described hearing brakes squealing and a ‘great big crash’ which left skid marks on the road and footpath.

The victims’ families are believed to be members of the local Maronite Christian community.

‘Tonight before you sleep we ask that you remember in your prayers a young Maronite family from our Parish who has been devastatingly affected by a serious accident,’ the Living Maronite Facebook page posted.

‘We keep them all in our prayers.’

‘Please pray for the Maronite family who were involved in that accident tonight in Oatlands. May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace,’ a parishioner wrote.

The first paramedics who arrived on scene dealt with harrowing scenes.

‘They were confronted with carnage – a very difficult scene and a lot of chaos,’ NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew McAlpine told reporters.

‘This is an incredibly hard time for emergency services, notwithstanding the loss the the families have sustained.’

‘It’s incredibly difficult for police, fire rescue and the ambos to be confronted with such chaos and carnage.’

Two police chaplains also attended to support emergency responders and witnesses at what Acting NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Jason Joyce described as a tragic scene.

‘Police did a fantastic job in trying circumstances at the scene but what we were doing is our job and out thoughts and prayers are with the families that have been touched by this incident,’ he said.

He said police currently have few answers for the heartbroken families involved.

A large gathering of distressed family and friends comforted each other outside the hospital where the three surviving children were recovering.

‘They’re obviously very distraught and under these circumstances we can’t provide much information to them at this stage so that’s difficult for them,’ Acting Assistant Commissioner Joyce said.

‘But we’re trying to give them as much support as we can. A number of family members are at the hospital and we’re trying to help them through this really difficult time.’

Footage of the crash scene showed police cordons and extensive damage to the blue Mitsubishi 4WD’s front bonnet.

‘A horrific accident in Oatlands this evening. My heart goes out to those involved, their loved ones, friends and first responders,’ Parramatta councillor Donna Davis wrote.

