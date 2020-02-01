Pictured: The quirky new Japanese hostel set inside a former school

Holidaymakers keen on reliving their school days might like to check into this quirky Japanese hostel.

That’s because it occupies a former elementary school. The classrooms have been preserved and transformed into dormitories and stays cost from just £20 ($27) per night.

The hostel is called ‘Ready to Flight! Narita’ and is located just five miles from Narita International Airport, which serves Tokyo.

It was formerly the Kuzumi Daini Elementary School, but like many other schools in Japan, it closed due to a decline in the number of pupils.

Last year the school was transformed and can now function as accommodation and a training camp for club activities. It also incorporates a seminar facility for business meetings.

Now classrooms, which still have blackboards on the walls, have been filled with rows of futon beds with traditional tatami mats.

There is a male-only and a female-only dormitory as well as a private Japanese-style family room that sleeps up to four people. The shower and toilet facilities are shared.

The former library, meanwhile, is now a dining area, and the gymnasium can be hired for £21 ($27) per hour.

The hostel also has free Wi-Fi, washing facilities, a cafe and bar, a rooftop area and a garden, where guests can enjoy barbecues.

Guests can also take advantage of a free shuttle bus that runs to and from Narita International Airport and Narita Railway Station.

The hostel’s website states: ‘Utilising the former Kuzumi Daini Elementary School in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, we opened the hostel as a community-based facility.

‘The school building was renovated while leaving features that could be used as accommodation.

‘We sincerely want it to be a cosy place for many people, including the locals.’