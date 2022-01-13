Pictures show a blood-splattered room where Jodi Arias killed her Mormon lover after a rough sex session, revealing shocking details in her murder case.

Pictures show a blood-spattered room where Jodi Arias killed her Mormon lover after rough sex.

A new TV show investigating the brutal killing of her ex-lover, Jodi Arias, will reveal shocking details and pictures from the case.

In June 2008, Arias, 41, was convicted of stabbing Travis Alexander 27 times, slitting his neck, and shooting him in the head in his own bathroom.

Alexander reportedly felt guilty about the sexual nature of their relationship as a devout Mormon, and the couple had been dating for five months before splitting up the previous year.

They had reportedly kept in touch, and a camera discovered in his Arizona home’s washing machine after his death revealed photos of them having sex on June 4, the day he was murdered.

Alexander was photographed naked in the shower for the last time during his trial.

Photos of him bleeding on the bathroom floor with blood gushing from his throat surfaced shortly afterwards.

Taking the Stand will revisit the unprecedented 18 days Arias spent on the stand to claim that she was acting in self-defense in Alexanders’ murder in a new episode premiering on Thursday.

Despite her own reported obsession with her ex, Arias claimed that Alexander, a 30-year-old salesman and motivational speaker, was possessive as she faced the death penalty.

After seeing pictures of the bloodstained towels she allegedly tried to clean and the bathroom covered in Alexander’s blood following his brutal slaying, the jury found her guilty.

When Alexander’s friends discovered his body after becoming concerned for his well-being, they immediately pointed to Arias, whom he had claimed was stalking him.

Despite this, Arias, who was 26 at the time, initially denied seeing Alexander on the day he died, then claimed two men killed him in a home invasion, before changing her story to self-defense.

In September of 2006, the two met at a PrePaid Legal Services conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Alexander was working as a sales rep for the company.

He reportedly fell in love with the lovely and seemingly carefree aspiring photographer right away.

Arias and Alexander began dating in early 2007, and she relocated to Mesa, Arizona, to be closer to him.

Alexander expressed his strong feelings for Arias in an email to a friend at the time.

“I went from being intrigued by her to being interested in her to deeply caring about her to realizing how fortunate I would be to have her in my life forever.”

[…]

She is incredible.

It’s clear that whoever scores Jodi, whether it’s me or someone else, is doing so…

