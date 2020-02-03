Piers Morgan blasts Boris Johnson for his ‘boycott’ of media after Streatham terror attack

Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan has hit out at Boris Johnson for his response to the Streatham terrorist attack, claiming the PM even refused to come on TV to talk about the tragedy.

On Monday’s episode of GMB, Morgan asked his audience why the UK’s justice system is releasing “them,” apparently referring to people charged with terrorism offences. He drew a direct comparison between Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman’s previous sentence for distributing terrorist propaganda, and Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale who killed UK soldier Lee Rigby in 2013. They are currently serving a life sentence.

Unable to get in touch with anyone in the Cabinet, Morgan instead interviewed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

‘Why aren’t they [the Government]providing the resources to the prison service and probation service to do the proper supervision required.’London Mayor Sadiq Khan responds to the Streatham stabbing and says the terror attack was ‘foreseeable’. pic.twitter.com/6ATO4wk8Wz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2020

After the show wrapped up, Morgan went on Twitter to ask why PM Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to come on his show to discuss the situation. He was supported by other presenters who claim that no one in the Cabinet is willing to go on television about the matter. Morgan referred to the government’s refusal to do interviews as an “ongoing Cabinet boycott of many media outlets,” which is “stinking cowardice.”

This ongoing cabinet boycott of many media outlets (including @GMB) is an outrageous of power & stinking cowardice. Shame on you @BorisJohnsonfor allowing this – you were a journalist like us once. https://t.co/PG7FHfGa8B — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2020

Morgan has been on a Twitter campaign against Johnson since the prime minister released his statement about the attack on Sunday. In the statement, the PM praised the speed with which police responded to the incident, and promised “fundamental changes” to UK’s process for dealing with terrorism offences. This was not enough for Morgan, who tweeted: “Why are these known jihadis out on our streets, Boris? This is happening on YOUR watch.”

Too late for the people stabbed today. Why are these known jihadis out on our streets @BorisJohnson? This is happening on YOUR watch. https://t.co/DSSsXDZYtA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2020

Johnson has not responded to Morgan’s tweets. Amman, who stabbed two people on Sunday, was previously jailed for three years and four months for ownership and distribution of terrorist propaganda. He served half of his sentence, taking into account the time he spent in jail during the investigation leading up to the trial. He was released a week before the attack in Streatham, but was closely followed by undercover police officers, and had a strict curfew enforced by the bail hostel he was staying in.

