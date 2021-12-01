Piers Morgan called Marcus Lamb’s death at Covid a “needless tragedy” after the Daystar founder spread an anti-vaxx message.

Piers Morgan calls Marcus Lamb’s death at Covid a “needless tragedy” after the Daystar founder spread an anti-vaxx message.

Piers Morgan called Marcus Lamb’s death at Covid a “needless tragedy” after the Daystar founder spread anti-vaxx messages to his followers.

The anti-vaxxer and prominent Christian broadcaster died on Tuesday at the age of 64, just weeks after testing positive for Covid.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, passed away this morning,” the network said in a statement.

“As they grieve this tragic loss, the family requests that their privacy be respected.”

Please keep praying for them.”

The news of Lamb’s death was shared on Twitter by double-jabbed Piers Morgan, 56, who called it “another needless tragedy.”

“How many anti-vaxxers must die from Covid before they realize they’re wrong?” he wondered.

Lamb had warned followers not to follow “the crowd” just weeks before his death from Covid complications, and he had interviewed a number of public figures who were anti-vaccine.

Lamb urged his followers to “follow the calling, not the crowd,” and to “Ask God, not Google!” for answers to their questions in a tweet.

According to CBS19, Lamb’s son Jonathan described his father’s Covid infection as a “spiritual attack from the enemy” meant to bring him down.

“As much as my parents have gone on here to kind of inform everyone about everything going on with the pandemic and some of the ways to treat Covid – there’s no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that,” Jonathan said during a recent broadcast on the network.

“And he’s doing everything in his power to bring my father down.”

Joni Lamb, Lamb’s wife, had thanked viewers for their prayers earlier in a phone call from her husband’s hospital bed.

“It’s like, you’ll just be up and everything’s great, and then you have a little lull, and then you come down low and then you come back up,” she said of her husband’s illness. “But from everyone that I talk to — I think that’s the pattern.”

Lamb had diabetes, according to Joni, and had been admitted to the hospital with Covid when his oxygen levels dropped.

When her husband tested positive for the virus, she said he tried “alternative treatments.”

In recent weeks, his family and friends prayed for his recovery.

Daystar, which was founded in 1997 and is popular among evangelical Christians, was founded by the Texas televangelist.

The network now broadcasts in 74 countries around the world, with over 70 stations across the United States.

During the pandemic, it was used as a platform for spreading misinformation and conspiracies…

