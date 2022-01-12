Piers Morgan makes fun of Prince Andrew, joking that ‘he’s probably discovered he can sweat’ in response to the sex assault lawsuit.

After the sex assault lawsuit, Piers Morgan mocks Prince Andrew, joking that ‘he’s probably discovered he can sweat.’

PIERS Morgan has mocked Prince Andrew, joking that he has “probably discovered he can sweat” after being forced to fight a sexual assault lawsuit.

The outspoken broadcaster mocked the Duke of York after a judge ruled that he will face rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in court.

After being sued for allegedly sexually abusing his accuser when she was only 17, he has failed in his attempts to stop the case.

The shocking decision is a hammer blow to the royal, who has vehemently denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

Andrew, 61, has been dogged by her allegations since she first made them in 2011, when the now-famous photograph of him with his hand around her surfaced.

“Someone’s probably just discovered that they can sweat…” Piers wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the disgraced Duke.

Andrews’ reputation has already been shattered by allegations that he was friends with paedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted of trafficking girls for him to abuse.

The ex-GMB host has made a sly dig at the royal before, after Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was reopened.

He wondered, “Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary in order to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison?”

“If she does, a lot of rich, powerful, and famous people could be sweating tonight… and not sweating.”

The Duke has always vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him, and in a car accident interview with the BBC, he denied ever meeting his accuser.

During the interview, he also claimed that he couldn’t sweat due to a medical condition, and that he was at Pizza Express when she made her claims.

The Duke told Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis that he developed anhidrosis as a result of being “shot at” while serving as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

He claims that his “abnormal medical condition” prevented him from sweating properly at the time, and that he could not have “sweated profusely” like Roberts claims.

His current predicament stems from his tumultuous friendship with child molester Harvey Epstein, whom Ms Giuffre claims introduced her to the royal.

She sued Epstein after accusing him of rapping her, but they settled out of court in 2009, with her receiving $500,000 (£371,000) in exchange for dropping the case.

It’s unclear whether Andrew will testify in person, via video link, or refuse to take part at this time.

Virginia claims she was trafficked to be abused by Epstein and Maxwell, a sick duo.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.