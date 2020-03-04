Piers Morgan savages ‘wuss’ Andi Peters live on GMB in awkward TV clash

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan let rip at Andi Peters live on ITV this morning, demanding the telly star are jellied eels live on TV so he could see him ‘be sick live on TV’

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan mocked Andi Peters live on air today, demanding he ate jellied eels as part of short segment on the show.

Andi was hosting a piece to camera about the bumper GMB competition sat at an East London diner with a plate of jellied eels in shot.

After admitting he wasn’t feeling trying to unusual London snack, Piers went into overdrive to get Andi to try it.

The former newspaper editor said: “Get it down you, you wuss. Get it in your throat.

“Come on your big wuss.”

Looking uncomfortable, Susanna interrupted: “Andi you don’t have to do it.”

Pushing on with his demands, Piers hit back: “Get it down you.”

Trying to find an excuse not to eat the controversial snack, Andy said: “Piers, by some that could be the ‘b’ word.”

Laughing, Piers said: “I really want to see you puke live on air.”

As soon as he took a small nibble, Andi looked immediately queasy.

After TV regular called off camera for a glass of water, Andi said: “I mean it tastes like cold fish fingers.”

GMB viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their concern about Piers’ instance.

“Piers bullied Andi into eating those awful eels,” one fan accused.

Another added: “I get the impression that Piers doesn’t like Andy Peters, the way he always speaks to him…”

“Piers Morgan telling Andi Peters to “get it down your throat” was not something I wanted to see today,” a third continued.

Luckily, the duo seemed to simply be having a laugh.

Later on in the show, Andy joked about trying the snack – spinning the situation as he was pleased to know what they taste like.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am